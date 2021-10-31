Bane gives out candy at the event, held at M2 Graphix on Langford Parkway on October 1, 2021. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Burnside standing next to his Saw movie themed car. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) There was at least a dozen cars on show. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Car enthusiasts could sign up to have their vehicle on show. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) A car enthusiast poses by a vehicle. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Decorations were setup on and in the cars. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

After being cancelled last year, M2 Graphix was able to hold their first ever car-meets-Halloween event this year at their location in Langford.

Kids and car enthusiasts alike came out to see the decorated cars and grab some candy as well. Owner Mike Merryweather called it a perfect combination.

He said he didn’t know what to expect after the event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but said families had been loving the displays.

George Burnside, whose decorated car and costume were inspired by the Saw movies, said it takes him about a week, depending on the weather, to get his car setup with the different decorations and music, which starts playing as people approach the car.

As well as candy and cars, newly opened Snap Dawgs was selling hot dogs outside the event.

