Cards roll in from around the world for West Shore 100 year old

About 100 cards have come for the woman who turns 100 on Sunday

When Anita Troop officially turns 100 on Sunday she’ll have already amassed a bevy of birthday wishes from around the globe.

Cards started pouring in via Canada Post after her great niece Marina Miller – also a pretty fantastic niece if this initiative is any indication – posted a request on Facebook.

“She is blown away by the kindness of community and felt connected to others and feeling so loved. A lovely reminder what a stamp can do,” Miller told Black Press Media. “She has an incredible heart for people, she’s already collecting every address with a return – so that we can write thank you cards.”

With about 100 cards in hand as of Friday, the Millstream Road resident has already received greetings from the premier and the prime minister and awaits a royal message.

Messages are amassing on public social media pages as well.

“It was my pleasure to take care of Anita in a health care capacity a few years back, and she is one of the loveliest, sweetest people I have ever met! I am delighted to hear she is thriving. I would love to send her a birthday greeting!” Jennifer Lush wrote on the popular Old Victoria BC Facebook page.

That post alone features more than 80 well wishes and Troop’s mailing address, meaning traditional post cards could continue to roll in well after her 100th on June 20.

