A prize category in the pet parade caters to those looking to participate from home. Pet owners can send in a picture of their costumed pet for a chance to win best virtual costume. (Tegwyn Hughes/News Staff)

A prize category in the pet parade caters to those looking to participate from home. Pet owners can send in a picture of their costumed pet for a chance to win best virtual costume. (Tegwyn Hughes/News Staff)

Carr House hosts ‘Howl-oween’ pet parade in Victoria

Award categories include one for the famed writer and artist Emily Carr

A ‘Howl-oween’ pet parade promises to be a highlight of the season in Victoria.

Carr House hosts the costumed parade of furry friends on Oct. 30, rain or shine.

Get out the thinking caps as categories include best owner and pet combo costume, best scary costume, and best homemade costume. A category even caters to those looking to participate from home – pet owners can send in a picture of their costumed pet to win best virtual costume.

Perhaps most targetted, is the award for best Emily Carr related costume. Carr House is a provincial and national historic site and the birthplace of famed writer and artist, Emily Carr.

Masks are recommended for this event. Check-in for pets starts at 12:30 p.m. at Carr House, 207 Government St.

Registration is required at carrhouse.ca.

READ ALSO: Trick-or-treat in small groups, bring back Halloween candy chutes this year

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Halloween

Previous story
Program bringing trees to Saanich yards
Next story
Victoria community fridge responds to growing demand

Just Posted

Smoke coming off MV Zim Kingston vessel can be seen from Victoria. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Cargo ship catches fire off Victoria’s shore on Saturday after losing 40 shipping containers in water

Wren Shaman hopes the community fridge initiative will expand throughout Victoria. (Tegwyn Hughes/News Staff)
Victoria community fridge responds to growing demand

Crystal Pool (Black Press Media File Photo)
Victoria’s Crystal Pool replacement project stalled until 2023

Former University of Victoria soccer star Simon Keith has put his name, as has the Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame, on a new scholarship for UVic student-athletes who have undergone an organ transplant or donated. (Facebook/Simon Keith)
Simon Keith award created for UVic students who have given or received an organ