North Saanich’s Jack Coles, here seen laying the wreath for the Navy League Cadet Corps during Remembrance Day, won two awards during the local Navy League Cadet Corps annual ceremonial review. (Courtesy Rachel Moss)

Central Saanich navy cadet overcomes odds, sails to top of class

Xander Moss, 11, had two brain surgeries before turning one

A stroke-like trauma in utero and two brain surgeries before turning one are among the telling details in the medical history of Xander Moss.

The Central Saanich youngster, who turns 12 in July, endured the surgeries in response to a rare condition – one to two per 1,000 newborns are diagnosed – called hydrocephalus. Also called water on the brain, the condition is a build up of cerebrospinal fluid causing pressure, potentially leading to brain damage and death.

For Xander, discovery while still in utero allowed doctors to treat it before the pressure became too great. The surgeries led neurosurgeons to discover the stroke-like trauma, which probably happened in utero and may have caused the hydrocephalus.

None of the lingering effects have stopped Xander from challenging himself and helping others along way, as recently recognized by the Navy League Cadet Corps (NLCC) Admiral Martin, based in North Saanich.

Xander was named top cadet for Vancouver Island with the Division Cadet of the Year award during the annual ceremonial review held June 16 over Zoom. Xander, who holds the rank of Petty Officer First Class, received a Navy League Cadet Medal of Excellence award that served as a nomination for the Cadet of the Year. He also earned the Commanding Officer’s Shield and the Perfect Attendance Award.

“I’m really proud of my awards, and that this was the best year ever,” said Moss in a phone interview with the Peninsula News Review.

During the annual review Chief Petty Officer Second Class Jack Coles of North Saanich won the Division President’s Award and the Commanding Officer’s Award, while Petty Officer Second Class Pyper Mae Johnson of Central Saanich was promoted to Petty Officer First Class and earned the corps award for Best Cadet.

“I’m very happy to receive these two awards, they are a great honour, and I look forward to leading the cadet corps again next year,” Coles said.

“I value the opportunity to have these experiences with my fellow cadets,” Johnson said. “I like that I am helping my community while having fun. It’s important to remember our veterans and what makes Canada the beautiful country it is.”

RELATED: Mega bottle drive and barbecue supports cadets and veterans

RELATED: Peninsula sea cadets put frigate to the test

Not surprisingly, Xander’s mother Rachel Moss was bursting with pride.

“We are certainly very proud of him. He has come a long way and we credit the cadet program with a lot of his personal growth in the last few years.”

She credits the cadet experience with helping Xander in other ways as well.

Due to his condition, Xander’s gross and fine motor skill development has been challenged. He has worn glasses since he was two because of nystagmus, or shaking in his eyes.

“While Xander still struggles with some fine motor skills such as writing, his gross motor skills have improved immensely since he joined the program,” Rachel said.

She added that Xander has neither required physiotherapy nor occupational therapy since 2018 and his participation in range has helped reduce the nystagmus in his eyes.

Xander has also proven himself as a teacher for junior cadets and looks forward to his next challenge, once he joins the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets next year.

“I’m looking forward to learning how to use a boat,” he said.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Pyper Mae Johnson of Central Saanich (left), here seen with fellow cadet Xander Moss, won two awards during the 2020 annual ceremonial review held by local Navy League Cadet Corps. (Courtesy Rachel Moss)

Comments are closed

Previous story
North Saanich’s Flavour Trails re-opens next month with more organic flavour
Next story
Retiring in style, Oak Bay High celebrates with big sendoff

Just Posted

Royal Beach reopens to the public, plans to rezone for waterfront hub

Property owners plan to dedicate approximately 50 acres to Colwood

Central Saanich navy cadet overcomes odds, sails to top of class

Xander Moss, 11, had two brain surgeries before turning one

Retiring in style, Oak Bay High celebrates with big sendoff

‘I learned more than I ever taught,’ says retiring principal

North Saanich’s Flavour Trails re-opens next month with more organic flavour

Organizers say they hope to open in early July with opportunities throughout the summer

Belmont grad to work at Ottawa’s House of Commons

Keagan Tait is one of 40 students chosen from across the country

‘A tremendous day’: B.C. autistic grad gets dream ceremony

Masato Wong talked about graduation every day for the past two years

Safety is the new hospitality: A guide to summer travel during COVID-19

Any kind of travel comes with risks, experts say, so Canadians overcome by wanderlust need to take precautions

Alert issued after ‘multiple people’ with COVID-19 visit Vancouver strip club

Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge has been temporarily closed

B.C. Centre for Disease Control issues warning for potentially toxic hand sanitizer

Products made by Eskbiochem SA, a company in Mexico, could contain methanol, FDA warns

Child, 3, falls from window in Burnaby, sparking warning from BC Children’s Hospital

Fasten windows and lock balconies are just a few of the suggested safety measures

Toronto cop convicted of assault in beating of Dafonte Miller; brother acquitted

Const. Michael Theriault was cleared, however, of the more serious charge of aggravated assault

Poll suggests how abortion, climate policies affect support for Conservatives

A new survey is highlighting key issues for the most loyal Conservative supporters

Liberal government urged to spend $1.5 billion more to battle COVID-19 abroad

ACT Accelerator supports organizations, health professionals and businesses in their efforts to develop a vaccine

B.C. Liberals criticize Horgan’s economic recovery plan for excluding tourism sector representation

The Economic Recovery Task Force began meeting weekly on conference calls in April

Most Read