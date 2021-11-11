Central Saanich, Sidney set to celebrate Remembrance Day

Residents in both communities can tune in by livestream

Ryan Trelford (left), director of communications of Saanich Peninsula Legion Branch 37, here seen with local Second World War veteran Peter Chance. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney and Central Saanich residents are being welcomed to celebrate Remembrance Day in a number of ways this year.

Ceremonies will begin in each community at 10:45 a.m., with a scaled-down parade in Sidney and flyover in Central Saanich.

Here are the details for each ceremony this morning:

Sidney

The Nov. 11 parade will take place in front of Sidney’s Cenotaph on Sidney Avenue in front of municipal hall, with the service itself starting at 10:45 a.m. leading up to two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

This year’s ceremony will include a standard wreath-laying in the front of the cenotaph along with other familiar rites while the parade will feature about 100 participants subject to COVID-19 protocols.

The Royal Canadian Legion Saanich Peninsula Branch 37 is encouraging people to participate in the parade by following the livestream, available on the Mary Winspear Centre’s website.

Central Saanich

The Central Saanich Remembrance Day service will be both a virtual and in-person ceremony this year.

Taking place at Pioneer Park in Brentwood Bay, 1209 Clarke Rd., a flyover at 10:45 a.m. will precede the ceremony, which gets underway at 10:50 a.m. The livestream also begins at that time and is available for viewing at centralsaanich.ca.

READ ALSO: Former peacekeeper proud of shifting gears, adding diploma to his toolbox

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Remembrance DaySidney