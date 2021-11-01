Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor, holding a seedling, says Tree Appreciation Day on Nov. 6 will offer attendees Indigenous plant knowledge and a chance to get their hands dirty. (Black Press Media file photo)

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor, holding a seedling, says Tree Appreciation Day on Nov. 6 will offer attendees Indigenous plant knowledge and a chance to get their hands dirty. (Black Press Media file photo)

Central Saanich’s Tree Appreciation Day digs into Indigenous knowledge

Nov. 6 event includes planting of native shrubs, edible fruit trees by community members

Tree Appreciation Day on Nov. 6 will give Central Saanich residents a chance to dig into the knowledge of local tree experts.

Mayor Ryan Windsor said the two-hour event, set to start at 10 a.m. in the orchard area of Centennial Park near the lawn bowling club and batting cage, will touch on two important topics.

“I’m happy that we will have a local Indigenous Elder to share his knowledge with us about native plants,” Windsor said. “And adding more fruit trees to the orchard area is a wonderful way to demonstrate local food production on a public site.”

RELATED: Central Saanich hopes to plant new tradition with tree giveaway

That Elder is Tsawout First Nation Earl Claxton Jr., who will represent PEPAKEN HAUTW, an Indigenous-led native plants and garden learning centre in Central Saanich.

Other elements of the community celebration include the planting of native shrubs and edible fruit trees in the Centennial Park orchard, and tree planting alongside the park’s Edith Cooke baseball diamond. District staff will also demonstrate tips for tree planting.

Interested residents are asked to meet near the lawn bowling club and bring gardening gloves.

The municipality’s strategic plan for 2021-22 emphasizes investments in climate action and a healthy natural environment. A recent survey also identified food security as a top concern of residents.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Environmentfood securitySaanich Peninsula

Previous story
Greater Victoria’s sailing family survives stormy seas off California coast on epic voyage
Next story
Champion of old-growth forests wins prestigious awards

Just Posted

Conservation photographer TJ Watt has won the Trebek Initiative grant and named a National Geographic Explorer and Royal Geographic Society Explorer for his work to protect B.C.’s old-growth forests. (Contributed - TJ Watt)
Champion of old-growth forests wins prestigious awards

Only about half a dozen staff members each of Our Place Society and Victoria Cool Aid Society do not yet have a COVID-19 vaccine, following a mandate by both organizations that staff receive it. (Black Press Media file photo)
Staff vaccination mandate has high success rate for Victoria’s Our Place, Cool Aid

A group calling itself BC Public Service Employees for Freedom is rejecting the province’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which takes effect Nov. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Letter to deputy minster latest step protesting B.C. Public Service vaccine mandate

Victoria MP Laurel Collins resumes her roles as the NDP’s environment and climate change critic when Parliament resumes in Ottawa this month. Other returning local NDP MPs will continue in some roles and add other responsibilities this time around. (Courtesy Laurel Collins campaign)
Greater Victoria NDP MPs return to Ottawa in similar critic roles, some new files