Charity delivers garden kits to foster food security

Group distributes 222 planters to 40 homes in Sooke

Many Sooke residents found out how their gardens grow this summer.

The Food Eco District, also known as FED, recently completed its emergency response initiative to COVID-19 called my FED Farm.

From May through August, FED supported those disproportionately affected by the pandemic and struggling by providing them with free start-up food garden kits.

RELATED: Food security initiative encourages Sooke residents to grow food at home

The group distributed 222 planters to 40 homes in Sooke and 514 across Greater Victoria.

When Greater Victoria residents signed up to the program, they received a “garden package” for free.

The package included between two and five round planters, soil, three starter plants, seeds, delivery of the materials, an initial consultation, as well as access to the program’s web series and #MyFEDFarm chat room.

My FED Farm will return in the spring to continue providing edible gardens.

You can follow the Food Eco District on social media @FoodEcoDistrict.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Home and gardenSooke

