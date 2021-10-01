UPDATE: More than $500,000 raised for kids with cancer in 2021 Tour de Rock

Maya Evancio Barker of Reynolds Secondary presents Mena Westhaver with a cheque for more than $40,000 on behalf of the school. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

The 2021 Tour de Rock raised $505,000 for children and families dealing with cancer.

Music, alumni and residents greeted the 24th annual Tour de Rock as a team rolled into Sidney for its finale Friday evening.

Master of ceremonies Mena Westhaver thanked all the sponsors and handed out plaques in doubles, for 2020 and 2021, to all longtime donors, such as Peninsula Co-op who arrived with a $15,000 cheque in hand.

Reynolds Secondary ninth grader Maya Evancio Barker, who cut 12 inches of hair for the cause earlier in the day, handed off $40,388 on behalf of her school.

The annual Cops for Cancer bike ride raises funds in support of life-saving pediatric cancer research and support programs for children and their families with a history of cancer. The Canadian Cancer Fundraiser finale on Oct. 1 comes after 12 days of community teams touring Island towns.

