Cherry blossoms bloom for Valentine’s Day

There’s something magical in the air, and it’s not just the romance of Valentine’s Day – it’s cherry blossoms.
Mid-February may still be winter across Canada, but for Victorians it’s time for pink blossoms to appear.
While View Street trees are the first to bloom in the downtown area, more trees will blossom soon.
If you want to know where all of the cherry and plum blossom trees are, you can visit an interactive map created by the City of Victoria by heading to vicmap.maps.arcgis.com .
