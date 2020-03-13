Kids dig in at the Sooke Children’s Garden Club. Children ages three and up are invited to join the club and learn to grow. (Contributed photo)

Children’s garden club ready to grow

The club meets once a month from April until October at the Sunriver Allotment Garden

The Sooke Children’s Garden Club is gearing up for another gardening season.

Children ages three and up are invited to join the club and learn to grow.

The club meets once a month from April until October at the Sunriver Allotment Garden and it’s free and fun.

At each meeting club members are divided into small groups where they participate in six, 10 minute workshops – everything from planting vegetables and flowers, seasonal growing, invasive species, environmental stewardship and healthy cooking to making a fall fair worthy craft.

Children are encouraged to volunteer with the club at community events and enter the Sooke Fall Fair.

The goal of the club is to help grow good gardeners and involved community members.

This is the 11th year for the Sooke Children’s Garden Club and it grows bigger every year and thanks to the continued support of Sooke Rotary, Sooke Harbourside Lions, Sooke Lions and Sooke Lioness clubs.

The club is free for Sooke families.

Registration forms can be found at Artisan Gardens and on the notice board at the Stick in the Mud. For more information email Anne Boquist at aboquist@shaw.ca.

– contributed by Sooke Children’s Garden Club


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
