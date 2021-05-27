Residents can register to move in any manner for the 2021 version of Ride Don’t Hide Victoria, raising funds for area mental health programs. (Black Press Media file photo)

Residents can register to move in any manner for the 2021 version of Ride Don’t Hide Victoria, raising funds for area mental health programs. (Black Press Media file photo)

Choose your adventure as Ride Don’t Hide Victoria takes its turn online

Funds raised go toward Greater Victoria mental wellness programs

Resident riders across Greater Victoria are rolling along with Ride Don’t Hide – the pandemic version.

As with many events that gather like-minded individuals in groups, the 10th ride to support mental health initiatives is virtual this year, now through June 14.

The ride that raises funds and awareness is even more critical this year as the COVID-19 pandemic passed the one year mark. More than 40 per cent of B.C. residents report worsening mental health since the onset of the pandemic, according to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

RELATED: Ride Don’t Hide raises nearly $120,000 for mental health programs

“The pandemic has been hard, but the silver lining is that more people are aware of their own mental health, and more willing to talk freely about their stresses and struggles,” Jonny Morris, CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association BC Division said in a news release. “We have seen great resilience and courage in this time of crisis, and this is helping bring mental health into the open.”

The pandemic induced school closures and lockdowns, creating isolation and economic insecurity. Ride Don’t Hide, Canada’s largest mental health bike ride, brings people together to raise funds in support of the mental health and well-being of communities, while boosting riders’ moods through movement. The event has raised more than $10 million in the past decade for community-based Canadian Mental Health Association programs and services. Funds raised in Greater Victoria go toward south Island programs.

This year, Ride Don’t Hide is a bit of a choose-your-own-adventure. Residents can simply get moving in any manner rather than cycling throughout the community (though that remains an option). Registered riders and walkers can scan QR codes at more than 25 local businesses for a chance to win prizes.

READ ALSO: Ride Don’t Hide takes on personal meaning for Real Dandy team

“People can set their own goals and move in their own way, on their own time, but it all rolls up to more timely, more accessible mental health help when people need it,” said Gillian Carleton, Victoria’s longtime Ride Don’t Hide Ambassador and Cycling Olympian.

Visit ridedonthide.com/victoria for details. As of May 25, Ride Don’t Hide Victoria had 54 participants and nine teams registered, topping $13,000 of the $65,000 goal for 2021.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CyclingfundraiserGreater Victoriamental health

Previous story
Oak Bay heritage projects earn 2021 Hallmark honours

Just Posted

Realtor Tammi Dimok says it’s become typical for a client to put in five to 10 offers before one is accepted, which is stressful for clients and their realtors. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Houses selling for $30K – $100K over asking the new normal, Sooke realtors say

‘There used to be an opportunity to negotiate. There’s no negotiation now.’

Students and staff who attended Lambrick Secondary School May 17, 18 or 19 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Lambrick Secondary in Saanich

Potential exposure dates are May 17 to 19

Sidney council approved a proposal for a nanobrewery in a new building being constructed on Third Street. Beacon Brewing Ltd. hopes to open its brewery and lounge by this August. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney serves up signal of support for downtown nanobrewery

Brewery and lounge target August opening date in new building on Third Street

Residents can register to move in any manner for the 2021 version of Ride Don’t Hide Victoria, raising funds for area mental health programs. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Choose your adventure as Ride Don’t Hide Victoria takes its turn online

Funds raised go toward Greater Victoria mental wellness programs

Victoria artist Mark Heine with a painting from his Sirens series. Two pieces from the series will go to the moon later this year. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
Victoria artist’s paintings bound for galactic gallery on the moon

Two of Mark Heine’s paintings will make the lunar leap aboard the Peregrine Lander in December

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

FILE – The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC launches COVID rapid testing for asymptomatic on-campus students, staff

University says it’s the first in Canada to use the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped near Shuswap Lake

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says poachers likely responsible

Whistler Blackcomb’s Peak to Peak gondola, which links the tops of Blackcomb and Whistler mountains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler Blackcomb expected to reopen Monday for summer season

Mountain biking, sightseeing atop the Peak to Peak gondola part of what’s being offered to visitors

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Farmed salmon virus source, amplifies disease transmission in wild salmon: B.C. study

Mordecai said evidence is mounting that B.C. aquaculture operations pass the virus to wild salmon

(Facebook/Emily McManus)
COVID-19 restart plan welcome but B.C. couple postpones wedding again

Bride Emily McManus is worried that restrictions, including those on international travel, may not be lifted by summer

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Appeal court adds 18 months to prison term of B.C. man who abused intimate partner

The trial was heard in Surrey provincial court

Former Oceanside Generals standout Max Creighton is raising funds for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (PQB News file photo)
Former Vancouver Island junior hockey star focused on fight against Cystic Fibrosis

Max Creighton was unaware he had CF until 2019

Most Read