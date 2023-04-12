Choral Evolution takes musical time travel journey

Artistic director Gordon Miller will conduct Choral Evolution’s performances of Evolutions at Holy Trinity Church in Sooke on April 29 and April 30. (Contributed by Choral Evolution)

Choral Evolution has a reputation for serving up performances highlighting a smorgasbord of songs from diverse artists.

The theme for the group’s latest concert, Intervals, revolves around those many moments in life shaped by happenstance and crossroad decisions, says Gordon Miller, who took over as Choral Evolution’s musical director in September.

“If you’re a songwriter or a poet, you’re writing about the important moments in your life, like finding someone to love,” Miller said. “The point of Intervals is about how musicians mine life’s moments, and that’s what weaves these songs together.”

The music of artists such as Chicago, Queen, Coldplay, David Bowie, Spice Girls, The Steve Miller Band and Pentatonix will take the audience on a musical ride.

“Classic pop, R&B, and folk music capture life’s moments and the intervals in between, creating a rich soundtrack to sing us home,” Miller said. “It’s a fun mix of music that will appeal to all ages.”

Choral Evolution features 45 singers, many calling Sooke home and the rest from the West Shore. They will be accompanied by Gabe Lagos, a Canadian music composer for film and media who was born in Chile and grew up in Victoria. Lagos is also an accomplished pianist and accompanist.

“Gabe, myself and the choir become one artistic body for the performance,” Miller noted.

Performances in Sooke occur at Holy Trinity Church at 1962 Murray Rd. on April 29, at 7 p.m., and April 30 at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 and are available at eventbrite.ca or at the door, with no charge for those under 16.

There is also a performance at Oak Bay United Church at 1355 Mitchell St. on April 28 at 7 p.m.

Visit choralevolution.ca for more on the group.



