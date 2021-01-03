Christmas lights accepted at various depots, recycling programs across Greater Victoria

Cards, wrapping paper without glitter and metallic paint can go in recycling bins

As Christmas decorations and lights are packed away for the season, a quick inspection may uncover old or damaged pieces that can be recycled rather than sent to the landfill.

Residents across B.C. experienced a very different holiday season in 2020 due to COVID-19, yet for many, the household festivities still came with gift wrapping, packages and decorations. To help people navigate the province’s recycling protocols, RecycleBC created a Holiday Recycling Guide.

Cookie tins and pie plates can go in the container recycling bins, while cards and wrapping paper can be put in the paper recycling – provided they have no glitter or metallic paint on them, explained David Lefebvre, RecycleBC director of public affairs.

However, foam packaging, bubble wrap and string lights must be returned to a depot or retailer with a recycling program that accepts them.

When it comes to holiday lights, the Capital Regional District (CRD) recommends reusing them for as long as possible rather than swapping them out for a new look annually, donating or selling sets that still work, and recycling old strands at one of the many facilities across the region that accept lights.

In Greater Victoria, there are numerous options for those wanting to recycle bulbs and holiday string lights that have seen better days.

London Drugs stores accept string lights for free under the company’s electronic recycling program. There is a limit of one grocery bag of lights – about two strings – per household per day as the stores have limited storage space.

Many of the Return-It depots in Greater Victoria also recycle electronics and lights – including Island Return It in Esquimalt, Sidney Return-It and the Glanford Avenue Bottle Depot.

Other local options include the Alpine Disposal & Recycling at 1045 Dunford Ave., Brentwood Auto & Metal Recyclers at 7481 West Saanich Rd., Ellice Recycle at 524 David St., the Hartland Depot at 1 Hartland Ave., Schnitzer Steel at 307 David St., Sooke Disposal Ltd. at 7856 Tugwell Rd. and A&P Disposal & Recycling at 6220 Marilyn Pl.

For specific hours and information about the cost for recycling drop-offs, contact the facilities directly. To view the RecycleBC Holiday Recycling Guide, visit recyclebc.ca/holiday-recycling/.

