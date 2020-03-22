Victoria musician Daniel Lapp performed at the annual Home for Christmas concert at Alix Goolden Hall. The City of Victoria is hoping that public input will help to inform the creation of a local music strategy. (Photo by Ed Hanley)

City of Victoria to create local music strategy

City launches public survey for input on music community

The City of Victoria is asking for public input for its first local music strategy.

A public survey probing the “economic and social impacts of Victoria’s music scene” will help the City assess Victoria’s diverse music communities across genre, ethnicity and sector.

“Building Victoria’s Music Strategy will help enhance our vibrant community,” says a statement from Coun. Jeremy Loveday, “We want to make the music scene accessible to all and support the musicians and audiences that call Victoria home.”

READ ALSO: Local music on display at New Music Fest

The survey comes from the City’s Music Advisory Committee, which will collaborate with consulting firm Sound Diplomacy to build a strategy recognizing the impact of music communities across the city.

“Victoria has a strong and active music community,” says Kathryn Calder, Chair of the Victoria Music Advisory Committee. “I’m excited to be helping with Victoria’s Music Strategy to see how we can best support and protect our local scene so that musicians living and working in Victoria can thrive.”

The survey will remain open until April 13. It can be accessed online at bit.ly/victoria-music-survey.

READ ALSO: Rolling Stone profiles Victoria music scene

Victoria

