City of Victoria’s interactive map pinpoints blooming trees for flower followers

Trees can be clicked on to see what kind they are and when they bloom

Victoria’s interactive map shows where blooming trees can be found across the city. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)

The City of Victoria is reminding local flower petal chasers they can find spring-blooming cherry, plum and other trees throughout the city with an interactive map.

The map pinpoints where the trees can be found and allows users to click on each tree to see what kind it is. Some spots tracked through the map also provide the date range for when a specific tree is expected to bloom.

“Spring in Victoria brings bountiful cheery blossoms on flowering cherry and plum trees throughout the city,” the city map states. “These beautiful buds generally flower from February to May, depending on the weather and the tree species. Don’t miss the magnificent magnolias that flower in the spring time as well.”

The interactive map can be found at https://bit.ly/3lnZwHV.

