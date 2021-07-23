Classical garden concert on Aug 8 will benefit the Sooke Harmony Project

Learning to play the violin at the Sooke Harmony Project. (Contributed - Sooke Harmony Project)

The Harmony Project is holding a fundraiser concert in a secret garden near Otter Point on Aug. 8, with a lineup of renowned musicians.

Professional violinist and Sooke resident Paule Prefontaine is organizing the concert along with her husband and fellow violinist David Stewart, who is on the Harmony Project board.

The concert will feature works by Grieg, Dvorak and Piazzolla performed by a combination of professional musicians and several Harmony Project students from the award-winning Wolfgang String Quartet and Drumline. Prefontaine has been helping coach the students in preparation for the concert.

Organizers say the Sunday afternoon concert will go ahead, rain or shine and suggest attendees bring their own lawn chair and an umbrella for “showers or shade,” though the forecast predicts sun. The space can accommodate about 50 guests.

Harmony Project volunteer Sheila Whincup said she hopes people will be generous. The funds raised will go towards sustaining the drumline and strings program.

“There are always repairs and instruments, but we also really believe in hiring high-quality teachers,” Whincup said. Tax receipts can be issued on request for donations over $25. The suggested ticket donation is $20.

Joining Prefontaine, Stewart and the students are violinists Hiroko Kagawa and David Visentin and cellist Christina Mahler.

The Harmony Project was founded in 2016 by Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra’s conductor, maestro Norman Nelson. It’s a non-profit music program that gives students instruments and lessons completely free.

Since 2016, the project has grown and now includes a strings and drumline program, both of which won awards this year at MusicFest, Canada’s premier student music festival.

To reserve your spot at the concert, contact Whincup at gswhin@gmail.com.

