Coldest Night of the Year organizers in Sooke set $25K fundraising goal

The Sooke Shelter Society is gearing up for its second year hosting the Coldest Night of the Year walk and is encouraging Sooke Region residents to bundle up and join in on Feb. 25. (File - Mike Youds - Special to Black Press Media)

While winter can be cold, Sooke’s homeless don’t always have the comfort of a warm bed.

The Sooke Shelter Society hosts the fourth annual Coldest Night of the Year walk on Feb. 25. It raises funds for programs for those experiencing hunger, homelessness, and hurt.

Participants can walk a two or five-kilometre route starting from the Evergreen Centre kiosk and are encouraged to take selfies and send them to hashtag #cnoy23.

Organizers hope to raise $25,000 this year. So far, 17 teams have raised $15,000.

“We’re all trying to help the people who are unhoused at the moment,” said Melanie Cunningham, Sooke Coldest Night of the Year coordinator.

“We do hope our community will get out there and raise money for us, but of course, the awareness that it brings to us is just as valuable.”

Funds raised this year will help pay for the Sooke Shelter Society’s outreach programming, with the hope that enough money will be raised to buy a new vehicle.

Cunningham said there are more than 100 homeless people estimated from East Sooke to Port Renfrew in need of the society’s services. In addition, B.C. Housing offers 20 supported housing units and a temporary shelter facility with six beds is under construction in the Hope Centre.

“The bottom line is for us to be able to continue to provide these vital programs and services, we need our community support,” Cunningham said.

Individuals, teams and sponsors are needed for this year’s event. You can register for the Coldest Night of the Year at www.cnoy.org.



