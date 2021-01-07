Last year’s Coldest Night of the Year walk raised more than $17,000 in Sooke. (Facebook - Laura Bryant)

Coldest Night of the Year walk returns to Sooke for second year

Walk for homeless set for Feb. 22

It’s cold out there.

The Sooke Shelter Society is gearing up for its second year hosting the Coldest Night of the Year walk and is encouraging Sooke Region residents to bundle up and join in on Feb. 20.

Melanie Cunningham, vice-president of the Sooke Shelter Society and this year’s walk coordinator, said the Coldest Night of the Year, a national event, provides funding to help homeless people.

“A lot of the money goes to people who are unhoused,” Cunningham said.

READ: Homeless shelter adds more beds

Donations from the walk help buy tents, tarps, sleeping bags, groceries, camping equipment, grocery cards, and clothing.

This year’s Coldest Night of Year is a COVID-safe, family-friendly walk. Participants walk either a two or five-kilometre distance. There is also an option for people to participate virtually.

By walking during the winter night, participants can better understand the experience of being on the streets while raising funds for the Sooke Shelter Society.

There are currently seven teams signed up for the walk – those interested can signs up individually, as a team, or donate at cnoy.org.

The walk begins and ends at the Evergreen Centre kiosk on Sooke Road. The event runs from 4 to 7:30 p.m., with the walk beginning at 5 p.m.

MORE: Advocacy groups seek to provide long-lasting support for homeless population


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
CommunityHomelessness

