Arnie Hamilton reached out to his friend who owns a printing company and designed the car decals himself. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Arnie Hamilton reached out to his friend who owns a printing company and designed the car decals himself. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Coldwood resident takes to streets for Ukraine

Arnie Hamilton is selling car decals, stickers to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

While many people have seen the news pouring out of Ukraine and wondered what they can do to help, one Colwood community pillar has found a unique way to contribute.

Arnie Hamilton, a retired police sergeant and former MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin, saw the news about Russia’s invasion and came up with an idea.

He designed a logo – a Ukrainian flag shaped into a heart with a Canada flag in the centre – and reached out to his friend who owns a printing company to print stickers and car decals. Since then, he’s been riding around on his mobility scooter through Colwood’s streets and selling them to residents.

“I was upset about the war and I said, ‘I’ve got to help somehow.’ So I decided I would put in my time and do it.”

Hamilton has raised $2,000 so far and said the response from the public has been great. He plans to support Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war with the funds he raises.

ALSO READ: Langford Mayor Young going with team to Ukraine

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Colwood,City of LangfordUkraineWest Shore

Previous story
Greater Victoria animal rescue fundraises for paralyzed, abandoned pup

Just Posted

Direct University of Victoria activities, those of its students and alumni, added an estimated $3.3 billion to B.C.’s economy for the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to a new independent study. (Black Press Media file photo)
University of Victoria an economic driver with impact in the billions, new study finds

Arnie Hamilton reached out to his friend who owns a printing company and designed the car decals himself. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Coldwood resident takes to streets for Ukraine

Const. Dan Steffes and Const. Ravi Gunasinghe of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP joined students from LAU,WELNEW Tribal School on June 7 to raise awareness about traffic safety along West Saanich Road as part of an ICBC campaign that sees children draw pictures. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Campaign to slow down traffic near WSANEC school picks up momentum

A CRD master plan proposed to secure the future of water in the region is pegged at $2 billion. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Capital Region waterworks plan could top $2 billion