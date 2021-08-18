Collection of poetry features Sooke poet

Poem by Wendy Morton chosen from a pool of nearly 4,000

A poem written by Sooke poet Wendy Morton has been published in a collection of 100 classic and contemporary poems specially selected for their upbeat perspectives.

Poems to Lift You Up and Make You Smile is published by Parson’s Porch & Company.

Morton is the author of seven books and founder of Canada’s Random Acts of Poetry project.

“Selecting only a hundred from the thousands of wonderful poems was a challenge,” Jayne Ferrer, the book’s editor, said, “but given the last year and a half we’ve all been through, creating a book that could lift people’s spirits and put a smile on their face seemed important.”

Poems to Lift You Up and Make You Smile is available at bookstores, www.ParsonsPorch.com and Amazon.



