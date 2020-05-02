COLUMN: Esquimalt recreation offers tips to keep active

Missing your favourite Esquimalt Recreation programs? Take advantage of the Township of Esquimalt’s online programs and resources at esquimalt.ca/virtualrec.

The Township is grateful to all residents who are following the advice of B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer and staying home to help slow the spread of COVID-19. While Esquimalt recreation facilities are closed to the public, Esquimalt’s recreation team remains committed to the health and well-being of community members. The team is sharing programs virtually on the Township website, has completed a deep cleaning of the facilities and is now adapting to complete the originally scheduled fall pool maintenance so that when our recreation can re-open under the direction of health authorities, we are able to do as seamlessly as possible.

Free fitness resources on the Township website

The World Health Organization recommends that adults get 150 minutes – that’s 30 minutes at least five times per week – of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week.

Our fitness team has prepared fitness tools to help you keep active, including video workouts for all fitness levels, written workout plans, and fitness and wellness tips. Visit Esquimalt.ca/virtualrec and visit the page often for new workouts, or follow Esquimalt Parks & Recreation on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter for updates.

Free early years activities

Looking for ways to keep the kids entertained? Esquimalt Parks & Recreation has a series of videos and is continually adding new resources to support early year’s learners (those five years and younger) through reading activities, singing, introductory sign language and more. Again, these resources are available at Esquimalt.ca/virtualrec and will continually be enhanced in the coming weeks.

Free environmental learning resources

Great for parents, teachers and children of all ages, Esquimalt Parks and Recreation has collaborated with Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary and is conducting virtual park tours for the community to learn about the wonders of nature in our parks and local ecosystems. These videos provide information and engaging lessons that residents can enjoy from home.

We would love to hear your ideas

Do you have a suggestion for recreation resources that you would like to see online? Follow Esquimalt Parks and Recreation on social media and watch for posts inviting your ideas, or email us at marketing@esquimalt.ca.

Maintain physical distance in Esquimalt parks and trails

At this time, all Township of Esquimalt parks and trails remain open to the public. Users are reminded to maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from others. For your mental and physical health, health authorities encourage you to get outside and enjoy these amenities, but please maintain your physical distance from anyone not from your household. Also, if you are sick, please stay home.

Program registration and membership information

Programs have currently been cancelled up to and including May 18 and full credits have been provided. For those wishing to have the credit refunded, please contact the rec centre at 250-412-8500. Please note that phones are currently being answered Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration for summer camps is open and operation of programs will continue to be delivered in accordance with direction provide by health authorities. To view camp offerings and availability or to register visit esquimalt.ca/camps.

As this situation is continuing to evolve, further updates including details pertaining to membership extensions and refunds are available at esquimalt.ca/recreation.

Stay informed

For up-to-date information regarding the Township of Esquimalt’s response to COVID-19 visit esquimalt.ca/covid19.

Persons living and working in Esquimalt are encouraged to download the Esquimalt Alert App, details are available at esquimalt.ca/alert.

For more information on COVID-19, including updates, answers to frequently asked questions, and translated information, please consult the following resources: Island Health Authority at islandhealth.ca; BC Centre for Disease Control at bccdc.ca; for non-medical information call 1-888-COVID19; for medical information dial 811; and t he Public Health Agency of Canada at Canada.ca/en/public-health.

Coronavirus