The City of Colwood is asking business owners to attend their upcoming recovery roundtable on Friday, June 26 to discuss how Island Health and WorkSafe BC can assist with the challenges faced by the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood asking business owners to attend virtual COVID-19 roundtable talk

Island Health, WorkSafe BC reps to attend June 26 event from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Is your business staying afloat during the pandemic?

The City of Colwood wants to hear concerns and questions from business owners in an open virtual discussion on Friday, June 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dr. Dee Hoyano, Medical Health Officer at Island Health and Dr. Chris Back, Director of OHS Consultation & Education Services at WorkSafe BC will be attending to discuss how they can help businesses deal with their current challenges and help with the community’s long term recovery.

This is the fourth in a series of recovery roundtables the City has held. During the third roundtable, MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin Mitzi Dean and MP for Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke Randall Garrison explored how different levels of government can help local business owners.

Any specific questions that Colwood business owners would like addressed at the meeting can be sent to nbrooks@colwood.ca before 3:30 p.m. on June 19.

Attendees are asked to RSVP to the aforementioned email address, as space is limited.

READ MORE: Colwood to reopen vehicle access to Esquimalt Lagoon from Fort Rodd Hill

ALSO READ: After a double lung transplant, Langford barber understands importance of safety precautions

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of Colwood,Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Sooke resident spots whale pod in local waters

Just Posted

Meet the 11-year-old poet who won $30,000 for housing

‘I’m proud to help build a home for a family,’ says Glenlyon Norfolk student

Colwood asking business owners to attend virtual COVID-19 roundtable talk

Island Health, WorkSafe BC reps to attend June 26 event from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Head of Canadian prison agency expresses ‘deepest sympathies’ in death of Metchosin man

Anne Kelly also says security at William Head Institution has improved

One dead following motorcycle crash on Malahat

Malahat reopened shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday

Victoria non-profit café on track to serve 10,000 meals this month

Red Cedar Café community meal program fueled by volunteers

Politics as normal suspended in B.C., but will that change when house returns?

Wilkinson said support for Dr. Bonnie Henry necessary, but Liberals want the economy to recover quickly

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford

Trans Mountain pipeline remains shut following spill at Sumas Pump Station on Friday night,

Dispose of your face masks safely, top doctor urges Canadians

Leaving masks lying around is bad for both environment and transmission

Lawsuit filed by family of a B.C. man who died in a police confrontation

Family says Jason Koehler died shortly after being jolted with a Taser, pepper sprayed, beaten with police baton

COVID forces changes as B.C. provincial courts reopen for trials

The provincial court has now set out a series of standards to cautiously reopen

‘If we are quiet, we aren’t changing the situation,’ B.C.teacher says of racism he’s faced

Surrey school district hopes to have ‘clear action in place’ by the fall

Trans Mountain pipeline shuts as crews clean spill in Abbotsford

Transportation Safety Board has sent an investigator to the spill that occurred in a pump station

Tips on how to protect your aging loved ones from financial abuse

About one in 10 seniors are victims of consumer fraud each year: Canadian Department of Justice

Most Read