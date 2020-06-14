Colwood asking business owners to attend virtual COVID-19 roundtable talk

Island Health, WorkSafe BC reps to attend June 26 event from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Is your business staying afloat during the pandemic?

The City of Colwood wants to hear concerns and questions from business owners in an open virtual discussion on Friday, June 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dr. Dee Hoyano, Medical Health Officer at Island Health and Dr. Chris Back, Director of OHS Consultation & Education Services at WorkSafe BC will be attending to discuss how they can help businesses deal with their current challenges and help with the community’s long term recovery.

This is the fourth in a series of recovery roundtables the City has held. During the third roundtable, MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin Mitzi Dean and MP for Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke Randall Garrison explored how different levels of government can help local business owners.

Any specific questions that Colwood business owners would like addressed at the meeting can be sent to nbrooks@colwood.ca before 3:30 p.m. on June 19.

Attendees are asked to RSVP to the aforementioned email address, as space is limited.

