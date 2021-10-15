Colwood asking residents for their take on its parks management

Four in-person sessions and one online to be held between Oct. 16 and 27

Colwood Creek Park is the site of two of several pop-up public parks feedback sessions in the city. (Photo courtesy City of Colwood)

The City of Colwood is hosting several more public feedback sessions on its new park management plan.

The city held phase one of its feedback sessions back in July, where residents could submit their suggestions for how Colwood Creek, Ocean View and Lookout Lake parks should be managed moving forward.

Phase two will see a pop-up event held at Lookout Lake on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon, and the same day at Ocean View from 1 to 3 p.m.

Two events are also planned for Colwood Creek park, one on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon and another Oct. 23 from noon to 2 p.m.

An online workshop on Oct. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. will also allow residents to weigh in on the park management plan as a whole. Visit colwood.ca and search for park management plans to find more information.

READ MORE: ‘Residents weighing in on the future of Colwood parks’

The feedback is all part of the city’s efforts to update its park management plans. Work first began in May 2020 with the draft plans being presented to and approved by Colwood council in April of this year.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ColwoodparksWest Shore