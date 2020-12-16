Colwood elementary students pin artwork to school fence to spread positivity

Sangster Elementary Grade 4 students Ryker de Ruiter (right), Temperance Walker, Lyla Wiltse and Ella Baxter-Mohrmann show the artwork that their class created to spread positivity in Colwood. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Grade 4 student Ella Baxter-Mohrmann (left), vice-principal Georgie Walker and Lyla Wiltse show the artwork that their Sangster Elementary class created to spread positivity in Colwood. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Grade 4 student Ryker De Ruiter shows off the piece of art he created for Sangster Elementary’s positive messages fence project. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Grade 4 student Temperance Walker hangs up the artwork she created onto the Sangster Elementary fence in Colwood. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Grade 4 student Ella Baxter-Mohrmann shows off the piece of art she created for Sangster Elementary’s positive messages fence project. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Grade 4 student Lyla Wiltse shows off the piece of art she created for Sangster Elementary’s positive messages fence project. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Grade 4 student Ryker De Ruiter (left), vice-principal Georgie Walker and Temperance Walker show the artwork their Sangster Elementary class created to spread positivity in Colwood. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

“Some people look for a beautiful place. Others make a place beautiful.”

Grade 4 student Ella Baxter-Mohrmann chose that quote by Indian scholar Inayat Khan for her drawing of a sunny landscape that includes a lake, trees and a single flower.

The Sangster Elementary student said the artwork was inspired by a park cleanup she participated in.

The art hangs on the fence outside the Colwood elementary school alongside 20 other drawings. The premise is simple – anyone who passes by and enjoys a certain drawing can take it home if they choose.

“It’s been such a different year for these kids and I wanted to help boost their spirits as well as the community during the holidays,” said vice-principal Georgie Walker. “I was inspired by a book I was reading to my Grade 4 class about the idea that all it takes is one person to make a positive change.”

This is Walker’s first year at Sangster as vice principal, after transferring from Ruth King Elementary. Students have also made cards that will be handed out to seniors for Christmas.

Ryker de Ruiter drew bees buzzing around multi-coloured flowers to bring to life the quote, “A kind word is like a spring day.” Meanwhile, Lyla Wiltse drew a woman winking, with hearts radiating from her face to embody, “Spread love wherever you go.”

Temperance Walker drew multiple hearts for her quote: “Act your heart, there’s nothing else.”

“It’s harder to do that when others make you feel bad for showing your emotions,” Temperence said. “Also, it was much easier to draw hearts.”

