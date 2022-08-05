Colwood firefighters museum reopens to public Aug. 6

The Colwood Volunteer Firefighters Association is set to welcome the public back to the Firefighter’s Historical Museum this Saturday (Aug. 6).
From 9 a.m. to noon, Colwood Fire Rescue members will be on site to show visitors around the museum and talk about the history of firefighting in the community over coffee, juice, and cookies.
The museum is located next to the Colwood fire hall at 3215 Metchosin Rd.
