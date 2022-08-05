Colwood firefighters museum reopens to public Aug. 6

Firefighters on hand 9 a.m. to noon to guide visitors through artifacts, displays

Historical equipment used by Colwood Fire Rescue is seen in the department’s museum, which will be open to the public Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Colwood Volunteer Firefighters Association is set to welcome the public back to the Firefighter’s Historical Museum this Saturday (Aug. 6).

From 9 a.m. to noon, Colwood Fire Rescue members will be on site to show visitors around the museum and talk about the history of firefighting in the community over coffee, juice, and cookies.

The museum is located next to the Colwood fire hall at 3215 Metchosin Rd.

