Colwood funds creative projects, from Indigenous plant garden to Emily Carr info

Four imaginative community projects are getting a financial boost through the City of Colwood.

The funds are given through the Create Places Colwood Grant, aimed at bringing neighbours together and renewing community pride through transforming spaces creatively. The city called on residents at the end of last year, to “bring new energy to places in Colwood.”

“The city received four grant applications, each meeting the requirement of a matching contribution from the community through volunteer labour, donated services, donated materials and supplies, and/or other funds raised,” stated Colwood in news release, noting the applications were accepted until mid February. All four will receive funding.

The four projects are: Fit Happens Hop Skip and Jump to It, which will encourage community members to get active by stenciling various movement circuit graphics on pavement in playgrounds and neighbourhoods; Little Free Plant and Seed Stand, an invitation for residents to access, trade and share plants and seeds; Pollinator and Indigenous Plant Garden, a project through the Colwood Garden Society with assistance from First Nations Elders, that will feature roots, berries, flowers, and shrubs that have been staples of First Nations health and healing; and Emily Carr Interpretative Sign, a metal sign that will showcase the work of Emily Carr, and serve as a reminder that she, along with other artists have drawn from inspiration from seaside communities such as Colwood.

For more information visit colwood.ca/createplaces.

