Colwood Garden Society hopes to raise shed with plant sale

The Colwood Garden Society is part way through hosting its annual plant sale fundraiser. There are dozens of vegetable starts. “Tomatoes, tomatoes, tomatoes” are the current star, said society member Barbara Sibbald. There’s also mint, cilantro, green beans and more.

Most plants are $1 or $2, and all the proceeds go to the Community Garden, located at city hall, where the society is saving money to build a shed.

Last year, which was also an end-of-driveway extended sale, Sibbald said they raised about $500, and they’re hoping for at least that this year too.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the sale is happening over an extended period of time at the end of a member’s driveway at 3378 Wishart Rd., just down the road from the gardens. The sale started mid-April, and continues until May 15 or until they sell out.

As for garden boxes, all the plots are spoken for this year, but residents can email colwoodgardensociety@gmail.com to add their name to the wait list for next year. Plots are $45 per year, plus a $10 society membership.

Four of the 64 plots are wheelchair accessible, and a few large ones are set aside to grow food for the Living Edge market that provides free groceries weekly.

