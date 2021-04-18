Colwood speaker series celebrates Earth Month

Electric cars, community gardens, water systems and more to be highlighted in virtual webinars

A speaker series, hosted by the Citizens Environment Network in Colwood, is aiming to help the community celebrate Earth Month. (Photo by Annacapictures/Pixabay)

A Colwood environmental organization is helping residents celebrate the planet with an Earth Month speaker series.

The speaker series, hosted by the Citizens Environment Network in Colwood (CENiC), will highlight topics such as electric cars, community gardens, indigenous plant gardens, home energy assessments, Colwood’s little free plant and seed stand, solar installation and Clean BC Grants, how to naturescape your garden, Colwood’s waterfront plan, and little fish that feed whales.

“I am excited about all of the topics, and to reach the community through this series and let people know what CENiC is all about,” said Carol Brown, chair of CENiC, noting the organization was founded about one year ago.

The virtual series runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 13, 20, 27, as well as May 4 and 11. All of the events are free and everyone is welcome.

“The goal of the series is to bring forward topics in an educational way, to engage local citizens, and get them thinking about how they can become involved in creating a community that is more sustainable,” said Brown. “Sometimes we read all this stuff online and we feel a little bit helpless, so we want to make people feel like they can make a difference.”

READ ALSO: Tune into the West Shore’s music bingo night

Speakers will include David Grove and Glenn Garry with the Victoria Electric Vehicle Club, Barbara Sibbald, past president of the Colwood Garden Society, Josephine Neufeld, Create Places Colwood grant recipient, Sam Wright, a community energy coach with Clean BC, Ric Perron, owner of Perron Electric, naturalist Judy Nault, Carol Brown, coordinator of Friends of Havenwood Park, Brian Koval with the Peninsula Streams Society, along with Michael Baxter, Iain Bourhill and Paul de Greeff with the City of Colwood.

The webinars orbit around celebrating Earth Day on April 22, and how to create a more eco-friendly community.

“People say we need huge systematic change, and we do, but we also need to make small changes every day just to give us hope,” said Brown. “That’s why we want to be connected with Colwood residents and council, to make a difference at the local level. Small changes within the community can add up to huge changes in the long run.”

For the full schedule or to register email ColwoodCENIC@gmail.com or visit www.colwood.ca.

READ ALSO: Sooke road work nears completion

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.