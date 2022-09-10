The Frontier Twirlers Square Dance Club in Colwood is hosting an open house Sept. 17 at the Colwood Community Hall. Linda and Wayne Townsend show off the club’s banner in this 2019 photo. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood square dance club hosting open house Sept. 17

All are welcome to join the Frontier Twirlers Square Dance Club at the Colwood Community Hall

West Shore residents looking to try their hand at square dancing are in luck this month.

The Frontier Twirlers Square Dance Club is set to host an open house at the Colwood Community Hall on Sept. 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The group meets regularly with a focus on mainstream square dance, but also holds a round dance in between each square dance tip. They describe square dancing as “friendship set to music,” and the open house provides a chance for interested parties to watch the regular members dance before trying it themselves.

The free open house will require participants to provide proof of vaccination in order to attend, however, masks will be optional.

For more information on the club and its regular meetings, visit frontiertwirlers.weebly.com.

