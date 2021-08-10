Come out and play: Adults doing duck walks outside Victoria workplace

Physical literacy promotes laughter, levity in the workplace and beyond

The City of Colwood approved funding for this physical literacy installation at Meadow Park. (Photo courtesy of Gordie Logan)

On a sunny morning, Gordie Logan started his day with a literal skip in his step.

When he arrived for work at Gorge Road Hospital in Victoria, chalk marks on the ground urged him to perform a series of skips and steps.

“That started my day off on the right foot. I was so happy it made me smile,” Logan said.

The issuing of such challenges in chalk or paint on school grounds, in parks or elsewhere are common ways to promote physical literacy – teaching and promoting the building blocks of movement in the context of fun activities.

Logan, also a Colwood councillor, proudly noted his community funded a small course now painted in Meadow Park.

By lunch the next day at the Gorge Road facility, one of his coworkers was timing their runs through the route and Marie Dupuis, the mastermind behind the project, attempted the circuit while hula hooping.

The smile Logan started his work day with is exactly why she chalked in the “mini parkour” course.

“It doesn’t change the amount of work that we have to do, but throwing a little bit of laughter in our day helps,” she said.

Walking into work this morning, I was challenged right away..with improving my fitness! I’m so incredibly grateful for my team member who chalked out a course! Lead by example they say! @VanIslandHealth pic.twitter.com/xvXTpzzZPT — Gordie Logan (@GordieLogan) August 4, 2021

Dupuis, Victoria scheduling coordinator with Island Health, was seeking stress outlets for her peers and coworkers.

Her inspiration dates back to spring 2020 and the start of major restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Playgrounds were closed and Dupuis found herself wandering aimlessly in the streets with her children – also kind of searching for that stress release. They came across a similar circuit in their Esquimalt neighbourhood, a chalk course that started with hopscotch.

“We had such a nice time going over it and started doing it a little bit in our neighbourhood,” she said.

Neighbouring offices have a great view and have likely noticed the adults doing a duck walk or walking tightrope, Dupuis said, and anyone is welcome to come out and play.

