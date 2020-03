Due to event cancellations, we ask you to confirm an event’s status with its organizers

Due to the evolving situation surrounding COVID-19, we will not be publishing a community calendar in our print editions until further notice. We do maintain an online calendar under the community section of our website but given the number of local events that have recently been cancelled, we ask that you confirm an event’s status with its organizers. Find coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic at peninsulanewsreview.com/tag/coronavirus.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

community calendar