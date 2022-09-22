Crews repair a spring bank collapse at Bowker Creek adjacent to the Oak Bay Recreation Centre parking lot. (Black Press Media file photo)

Crews repair a spring bank collapse at Bowker Creek adjacent to the Oak Bay Recreation Centre parking lot. (Black Press Media file photo)

Community considers parking revamp at Oak Bay Recreation Centre

Draft plan looks to green up heavily paved segment of Bowker Creek

Oak Bay’s own Bald Eagles band will perform as the community peruses a potential vision for the area of Bowker Creek at Bee Street.

In July, volunteers utilized Oak Bay’s new Coolkit process to consult with community members about climate change impacts in the area.

Organizers found the key observations included that parking, with impermeable surfaces, covers a significant portion of the site. Pavement prevents rainwater from soaking into the soil, contributing to creek flooding and erosion each fall and winter and contributes significant heat in summer.

They also note that pedestrian accessibility alongside the creek and through the upper parking lot is disconnected upstream and downstream from public pathways to the Oak Bay village and community centre.

RELATED: Coolkit program inspires Oak Bay ‘hood to host ice cream social

With a draft plan generated from that input, the same group, including Friends of Bowker Creek and the Community Association of Oak Bay members, hosts another consultation Sept. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1975 Bee St. The potential plan includes the restoration of Bowker Creek by widening the stream corridor, renewing the streambank ecosystem, and expanding biodiversity; redesign of the parking lot to expand the urban forest to provide natural habitat and shade for summer cooling as well as promoting rainwater infiltration and establishing a greenway for walkers and cyclists. Aside from attending the latest ice cream social, residents can offer input by emailing oakbayconnector@gmail.com or friendsofbowkercreek@gmail.com.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Climate changeoak bay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kids get early read on literacy thanks to Peninsula-based book recycling project

Just Posted

A pair of all-candidates meetings are planned for Sooke on Oct. 1 and 2. (Shutterstock.com)
Sooke groups host all-candidates meetings with a twist

The Sir John A. Macdonald statue during its removed from Victoria’s City Hall in 2018. The city will return the statue to a historical society focused on the country’s first prime minister. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria to part ways with John A. Macdonald statue

From left: Belmont Grade 11 student Dylan Miller, outdoor education teacher Dayna Christ-Rowling, Grade 12 student Ally Arnold and Grade 11 student Alysia St Jacques in front of the student garden at Belmont Secondary. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford schools looking a little greener with environmental stewardship grant funding

Police obtained CCTV footage and have released two images of a suspect after an incident on a BC Transit bus. (Courtesy VicPD)
Victoria police looking for knife-wielding bus passenger