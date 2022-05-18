Community party tradition returns for Oak Bay High’s class of 2022

Graduates gather in their finery at Willows Beach Friday

Gowns, suits and smiles filled a section of Henderson Road as Oak Bay High’s class of 2018 celebrated at the annual grad block party. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Oak Bay High graduating class returns to celebrating with the community Friday at Willows Beach. The graduates gather with family, friends, classmates and community members to show off outfits, and share moments ahead of grad celebrations.

The tradition of a different neighbourhood hosting a block party each year shifted just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 365 grads in the class of 2019 hit Willows Beach instead.

In 2020 and 2021 parents and schools found other ways to celebrate graduates in less public ways.

The grads of 2022 gather at Willows Beach May 20 at 2 p.m. for photos before heading by bus for a group photo at the legislature followed by their dinner and dance.

The class holds its recognition ceremony June 23 at the University of Victoria.

RELATED: Grads, friends and family gather at Willows Beach for Oak Bay High Block Party

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay high