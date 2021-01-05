Cool Aid coat drive keeps Victoria’s vulnerable residents warmer

The 13th annual Cool Aid Coat Drive, on through Jan. 15, 2021, seeks donations of warm clothing items for passing along to people in need. (Courtesy Victoria Cool Aid Society)

Some Greater Victoria residents have been fortunate enough to be able to replace items of warm clothing with new or more fashionable ones over the holidays.

But for many of the region’s most vulnerable residents, that isn’t an option. In some cases, people don’t even have a warm jacket, hat or gloves to put on when the winter weather turns frigid or wet.

That’s why the Victoria Cool Aid Society is calling on the public to go through their closets and gather up those unused coats, jackets, mittens, gloves, hats, scarves and sweaters.

The 13th annual Cool Aid Coat Drive, on until Jan. 15, 2021, will provide warm clothing to potentially hundreds of people in need this winter. Everything donated is given away.

Items can be dropped off at Cool Aid’s Rock Bay Landing shelter, 535 Ellice St. With physical distancing measures in place, donors are asked to call 250-383-1951 ext. 1 to book a drop-off time. For more information, call Wendy at 250-388-9296.

