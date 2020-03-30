The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) shared some useful information for people on how to cope and help others cope during the pandemic. (Black Press file photo)

COVID-19: Coping with isolation, stress and anxiety

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health shares useful information on coping with pandemic

With all the change and worry that has come with the spread of COVID-19, it is only natural to be experiencing some anxiety.

But in times like these, where we can’t control the situation we are in, it is especially important to take care of what we can control – our mental well-being.

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) shared some useful information for people on how to cope and help others cope during the pandemic.

On their website is helpful advice for a variety of different situations, such as talking to a friend who is feeling extremely anxious about the virus, how to talk to children about what is going on, how people can deal with feeling lonely, what people should do if they are fearing they may test positive for COVID-19, as well as tips for managing our own stresses, fears and anxiety.

ALSO READ: Researchers study how pandemic affecting people’s mental health

Some of the tips include making sure we are getting credible information from accurate sources, avoiding unfamiliar websites, and intentionally unplugging from electronics and social media.

“While staying informed is helpful, too much information may not provide extra benefit,” said CAMH.

The centre also suggested trying to stay in balance by practising meditation and relaxation, creating routines for ourselves at home, and trying to tackle smaller stresses in our lives so that any extra stress outside of what we can control can be out of mind.

“Choose an activity that works for you and that you are likely to continue doing. Start slowly and gradually work toward a regular practice,” the CAMH stated on its webpage, adding links to resources that can help people build a wellness plan while practising social distancing.

“Helpful strategies may involve tackling the problems you are facing in a structured way; changing how you are thinking about what you are going through; or working on skills such as relaxation and mindfulness.”

And while it may seem too obvious, it is also vital that we remember to be kind to ourselves, try not to continuously ask “What if?”, eat healthy, exercise and get proper rest, support one another, and reach out support for support if we need it.

For more information please visit the CAMH website. To contact the CAMH, call 416-535-8501, and click option 2. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please contact 911.

