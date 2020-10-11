COVID-19 doesn’t stop Victoria charities from serving up Thanksgiving meals for all

This year’s Thanksgiving meal will include masks, physical distancing and take out containers, but the Salvation Army will still be serving up hot, nutritious turkey dinners to anyone in need. (Courtesy of Patricia Mamic)

Good food for all isn’t cancelled this Thanksgiving, thanks to local charities ensuring everyone gets a plate of turkey dinner.

In response to COVID-19, the sit-down portion of the Salvation Army’s yearly holiday dinner is cancelled, but traditional feasts will be offered as take-out for anyone in need, including those with and without homes.

“There’s a lot more loneliness happening now,” said Patricia Mamic, public affairs director for the Salvation Army B.C. division. “We are seeing an increased demand, we’re seeing people who may not have come to us in the past. We are getting people who are needing assistance bridging the gap between losing a job or waiting on a payment.”

Funded through private donations, the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving meal will be cooked and served by staff and volunteers.

The Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving feast will be served up on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m. at the Additions and Rehabilitation Centre at 525 Johnson St.

The Rainbow Kitchen will also be serving a holiday meal, with a Thanksgiving lunch open Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the charity’s Esquimalt facility on 500 Admirals Rd. The organization’s website says the event is family friendly and offers seating.

Our Place Society also served up warm Thanksgiving meals. On Oct. 7 the non-profit organization provided turkey with all the fixings cafeteria style, extending kitchen hours to provide for physical distancing.

“Our Place has always been there for people going through difficult times — regardless of the reason,” said a statement from Julian Daly, CEO of Our Place. “And this year, more than ever, people who thought they would never need our services are finding our doors are open.”

