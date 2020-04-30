Caroline Guldin gets a boost from dad Sean so she can get a high-five from Ace, the Saanich Police mascot, at the Picnic on the Gorge Canada Day celebrations in 2016. This year’s Canada Day picnic has been cancelled because of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 washes out Gorge Canada Day Picnic

Canada Day celebrations cancelled across Greater Victoria

The Gorge Canada Day Picnic has fallen victim to the spread of COVID-19.

The annual celebration, along with many other summer events throughout Greater Victoria, has been cancelled this year in order to adhere to social distancing practices.

The Gorge Canada Day Picnic has been running since 1999, drawing thousands to the Gorge Waterway to enjoy a day of food, vendors, art, a classic car show and entertainment. The celebrations also usually include canoe rides and a pancake breakfast, all of which are expected to continue on Canada Day next year.

ALSO READ: Canada Day festivities among the latest coronavirus cuts

“We will miss welcoming the 10,000+ people that come out for day in our beautiful neighbourhood along the closed-down Gorge Road with a fantastic backdrop of the Gorge Waterway,” said Chris Kask, chair of the celebration’s organizing committee, in a press release.

“The Gorge Tillicum Community Association would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported this event for the past 21 years, especially the neighbours, the sponsors, the volunteers, and the District of Saanich and Government of Canada. We look forward to showing off our neighbourhood in 2021.”

The City of Victoria, Town of View Royal, and Sooke also cancelled events marking the nation’s 153rd birthday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CURATOR’S CORNER: Sooke Region Museum in the time of COVID-19

Just Posted

RCMP recover stolen vehicles after man spots his truck on the road in Langford

Two suspects arrested, will face charges

Missing Plaza Hotel caretaker could have died in fire, says VicPD

Police say they have ‘exhausted’ all investigative leads into the arson

Sooke Fire Rescue braces for wildfire season

Fire risk in Sooke is currently low, says Fire Chief Kenn Mount

United Way, Vancity program helps Greater Victoria non-profits ‘Survive and Thrive’

Program helps non-profits, charities, social enterprises and co-ops with post-pandemic recovery

25 firearms, significant amount of cocaine seized in West Shore RCMP drug bust

Three search warrants executed in what police believe to be a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking ring

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mission Institution: Voices from inside Canada’s worst COVID-19 prison outbreak

Families speak out over conditions as class-action lawsuit filed against Fed

Nanaimo pilot among those missing after helicopter crash in the Mediterranean

Capt. Kevin Hagen missing along with four other Canadian Armed Forces members, one is confirmed dead

B.C.’s backroad bridges being built better, forest watchdog says

Investigation finds fewer unsafe culverts and crossings

CURATOR’S CORNER: Sooke Region Museum in the time of COVID-19

Museum staff kept busy during pandemic

Bylaw orders Penticton resident to remove ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property

Mannequin on individual’s property deemed ‘offensive matter’ by bylaw officers

Woman stabbed, man arrested nearby in Nanaimo

One woman hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injury; man arrested and charged

FortisBC invests in renewable natural gas made from wood waste

New project features a facility operated in Fruitvale, B.C., in service as early as summer 2021

Most Read