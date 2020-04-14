Scrub caps made my Greater Victoria sewers help protect Victoria health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Facebook/Cloth Castle)

COVID-19: West Shore sewing community makes scrub caps for health care workers

Langford’s Cloth Castle helps distrubute nearly 100 caps to Victoria hospitals

Members of the West Shore sewing community are keeping their feet on the sewing machine pedal in an effort to help the region’s frontline health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scrub caps sewn by Greater Victoria sewers come with buttons, so health care workers can put on and remove masks easily. (Facebook/The Cloth Castle)

After a nurse made a request for help, the Cloth Castle, a Langford craft and fabric store, connected with its ‘army’ of Greater Victoria sewers to make scrub caps for nurses and doctors at Royal Jubilee Hospital.

READ ALSO: Make pouches for orphaned Australian wildlife at a Langford quilt shop

The caps cover their hair and come with buttons, so masks can be attached or removed without the workers having to touch their faces or remove the cap. So far, nearly 100 caps have been sewn and delivered to Victoria hospitals.

“I think being a family-based business we notice what’s happening in the community, we hear the concerns of our customers,” said co-owner Bonnie Harper. “A lot of our customers are nurses. All of us have that concern. It’s a way we can help out with our community and as a family that’s really important to us.”

The caps must be made from clean, 100 per cent cotton fabric and buttons need to be at least one-inch wide.

The pattern can be downloaded from the Cloth Castle Facebook page and finished caps can be dropped off at the Cloth Castle, located at 786 Goldstream Ave.

READ ALSO: B.C. health officer says homemade masks may prevent spread of COVID-19 to others


