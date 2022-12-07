CRD asked residents not to decorate trees in public parks. (Courtesy of Capital Regional District/Twitter)

CRD asked residents not to decorate trees in public parks. (Courtesy of Capital Regional District/Twitter)

CRD warns residents not to decorate trees in parks this Christmas

Regional authority said decorations can get blown off trees and become garbage

The Capital Regional District is cautioning residents against placing Christmas ornaments on trees in public spaces over the holiday season.

The regional authority, which manages 33 regional parks and four trails, asked residents not to decorate trees in public parks, saying decorations may end up becoming plastic waste.

“Although well-intentioned, holiday decorations left in regional parks can quickly become trash in high winds and bad weather. This holiday season, let’s allow the natural beauty of our #crdparks to shine!” the tweet read.

READ MORE: Colwood tree ‘boosts’ moods by honouring furry loved ones

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaCRDGreater Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Colwood tree ‘boosts’ moods by honouring furry loved ones
Next story
In Sooke, more folks in need of Christmas hampers

Just Posted

B.C. Premier David Eby, seen here during his swearing-in ceremony when he became the province’s 37th premier at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, has announced his new cabinet with ramifications for the Saanich Peninsula and Greater Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Saanich Peninsula farmers see premier appoint new minister of agriculture

CRD asked residents not to decorate trees in public parks. (Courtesy of Capital Regional District/Twitter)
CRD warns residents not to decorate trees in parks this Christmas

North Saanich’s share of the new proposed roundabout near the Amazon facility drops to 17.2 per cent from 20 per cent, drawing criticism from Coun. Scott Garnett, who wants North Saanich to honour its commitment of 20 per cent toward the project. (Black Press Media file photo)
Councillor fears Sidney will pay more for roundabout because of North Saanich

Kelly Favro, a 39-year-old Victoria mother went to the provincial supreme court to get her publication ban lifted. (Courtesy of Kelly Favro)
Vancouver Island women push to end court-ordered silence of sexual assault victims