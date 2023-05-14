Crowds celebrate the sunshine at Esquimalt Buccaneer Days

A large crowd came out Sunday (May 14) for Esquimalt Buccaneer Days. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Esquimalt Buccaneer Days chairman Bob McKie (left) and treasurer Bill Emery (right) said this year’s event was a huge success. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Some moms celebrated Mother’s Day with their kids at Esquimalt Buccaneer Days. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Esquimalt Fire Rescue Services members came out to Esquimalt Buccaneer Days Sunday. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Large crowds enjoyed Esquimalt Buccaneer Days this Mother’s Day weekend. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Esquimalt Buccaneer Days ambassador Nicola Clarke answers attendee questions Sunday. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Moms celebrated Mother’s Day at Esquimalt Buccaneer Days. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Large crowds enjoyed Esquimalt Buccaneer Days over this Mother’s Day weekend. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Some moms celebrated Mother’s Day at Esquimalt Buccaneer Days. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Members of the CFB Esquimalt Model Railway Club came out to Esquimalt Buccaneer Days. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Moms celebrated Mother’s Day at Esquimalt Buccaneer Days. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Saturday’s events at Esquimalt Buccaneer Days included a pancake breakfast. (Black Press Media Staff) The 2023 Esquimalt Buccaneer Days marketplace was held Saturday and Sunday. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Large crowds enjoyed Esquimalt Buccaneer Days this Mother’s Day weekend. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) The 2023 Esquimalt Buccaneer Days parade rolled down Esquimalt Road from Dominion Road to Admirals Road Saturday (May 13). (Black Press Media Staff)

Large crowds enjoyed Esquimalt Buccaneer Days this Mother’s Day weekend.

Over 20 community organizations participated in the event at the Archie Browning Sport Centre and adjacent Bullen Park.

“It was fabulous,” Esquimalt Buccaneer Days chairman Bob McKie said. “Attendance was good. People want to get out again.”

The festivities began Friday with a senior’s barbecue and the midway.

Saturday’s events included a pancake breakfast, children’s races and a community dance.

“The only time a lot of people go out is for the dance,” McKie said. “People that hadn’t seen each other in quite a while got acquainted. They enjoyed the people they got to meet with again.”

The Buccaneer Days parade rolled down Esquimalt Road from Dominion Road to Admirals Road Saturday.

The event wrapped up on Sunday with skydiving demonstrations and pie plate contests.

“My favourite aspect of the weekend was getting to watch the little kids smiling” McKie added. “That made my weekend. I also have the most fantastic executive anybody could have. They do their job and make it exciting for everybody.”

The annual event started in 1939 when the township began holding a May Queen celebration. This became Esquimalt Days before transitioning into Buccaneer Days in 1966.

