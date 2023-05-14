Crowds celebrate the sunshine at Esquimalt Buccaneer Days

Large crowds enjoyed Esquimalt Buccaneer Days this Mother’s Day weekend.
Over 20 community organizations participated in the event at the Archie Browning Sport Centre and adjacent Bullen Park.
“It was fabulous,” Esquimalt Buccaneer Days chairman Bob McKie said. “Attendance was good. People want to get out again.”
The festivities began Friday with a senior’s barbecue and the midway.
Saturday’s events included a pancake breakfast, children’s races and a community dance.
“The only time a lot of people go out is for the dance,” McKie said. “People that hadn’t seen each other in quite a while got acquainted. They enjoyed the people they got to meet with again.”
The Buccaneer Days parade rolled down Esquimalt Road from Dominion Road to Admirals Road Saturday.
The event wrapped up on Sunday with skydiving demonstrations and pie plate contests.
“My favourite aspect of the weekend was getting to watch the little kids smiling” McKie added. “That made my weekend. I also have the most fantastic executive anybody could have. They do their job and make it exciting for everybody.”
The annual event started in 1939 when the township began holding a May Queen celebration. This became Esquimalt Days before transitioning into Buccaneer Days in 1966.
