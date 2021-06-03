This custom-made Piano Bandonion accordion once belonged to champion logger Richard (Dick) Herrling. (Sooke Region Museum photo)

CURATOR’S CORNER: Sooke tuned into many musical abilities

Museum home to many music instruments

Montana Stanley | Contributed

The Sooke region is home to many musical abilities, which is evident through physical objects in the Sooke Region Museum collection once belonging to local talent.

A wood violin in our collection appears made for teaching as a paper guide is adhered to the neck with fingering positions for notes. The bow is painted black with blond bow hair, and the stick and tip are made of dark redwood. The frog is the piece at the base of the bow that holds and adjusts the hair. Pieces of mother of pearl are inlaid on the bottom and sides of the frog.

ALSO READ: 100 years ago in Sooke

ALSO READ: Dioramas bring history to life

On the side of the bow, stamped into the wood just above the frog, is “Czechoslovakia.” The violin has a wooden case, painted black, with red felt lining and brass locks and handle. A series of pegs and bridges come with the violin, sandpaper and rosin pieces, and empty envelopes for replacement violin strings.

Donated in 2012, a large wood and metal Ludwig drum was once used by a drummer in the Sooke Girls Drum and Drill Corps. The head of the drum is white with blue lettering that spells out the group’s name. The shell of the drum is brown with a gold hoop edge.

One of my favourite recent donations is a custom-made Piano Bandonion accordion, which belonged to champion logger Richard (Dick) Herrling, whose sons were the world-famous “Birling Herrlings.”

The bellows of the accordion expand when the player pulls the handles on either side of the accordion. The air coming from the bellows is routed to particular reeds, controlled by pressing the instrument’s buttons. The treble and bass sections are made of reddish wood. On the side of these sections, the words “Carl Brosch” and “Piano Bandonion” are among translucent Bakelite stars and music stand designs.

The treble side has two rows of black flat and sharp keys and ivory-coloured natural keys. The opposing side has clear cylindrical bass buttons and a Bakelite bar above them with a black leather strap handle.

On the sides, around the handles, are the “grilles,” which have elaborate floral and geometric designs carved into the wood, partially showing a mesh material underneath, where the sound is released.

The accordion is still functional, and some surprised “oos” were made by collections staff when the instrument let out a musical sigh while being turned over.

•••

Montana Stanley is the collections and exhibits manager of the Sooke Region Museum and Visitor Centre.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

historySooke

Previous story
Oak Bay-raised artist among those to receive University of Victoria honorary doctorate

Just Posted

Police have been enforcing a BC Supreme Court injunction against protests on Tree Farm Licence 46 since Monday, May 17. (Nora O’Malley/Black Press Media)
RCMP arrest seven at Vancouver Island old-growth logging blockades Wednesday

Total arrests now at 158 since May 17

Wesbild has submitted finalized plans for the University Heights redevelopment project. (Photo courtesy Wesbild Holdings Ltd.)
The Home Depot gains expansion work in University Heights redevelopment plan

Proposal for residential and shopping complex moving forward

The Royal Victoria Marathon returns to an in-person race in October with half-marathon and 8K events. (Black Press Media file photo)
Royal Victoria Marathon returns with in-person racing this fall

41st annual event sees half marathon, 8K race scheduled for Oct. 10

Eric Metcalfe in 1965. (Michael Long photo) Eric Metcalfe, 80 receives an honorary doctorate from the University of Victoria with a virtual ceremony on June 8. (Ben Wilson photo)
Oak Bay-raised artist among those to receive University of Victoria honorary doctorate

UVic issues doctorates to Eric Metcalfe, Bruce Poon, Marvin Storrow, Dr. Pauline van den Driessche

Victoria and Saanich officers seized these items after arresting two Vancouver men at a Saanich hotel on May 31. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Two Vancouver men arrested, kilo of drugs seized after trafficking investigation

VicPD says men have ties with Lower Mainland crime groups

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Nisga’a dancer Rosita Martinez takes part in a ceremony on Parliament Hill Thursday June 3, 2021 in Ottawa. A bill creating a statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada has been passed unanimously by the Senate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Senate unanimously passes bill creating national day for truth and reconciliation

Sept. 30 of this year to become Canada’s first national day for truth and reconciliation

Dani Lowenstein and his family. Lowenstein has been experiencing long-haul COVID symptoms since falling ill in March 2020. (Contributed)
Over $64,000 raised for former Golden mountain guide COVID-long hauler

“To spend that period of time not being able to connect to nature with your family is really hard.”

OPINION SIG
CURATOR’S CORNER: Sooke tuned into many musical abilities

Museum home to many music instruments

Syringes of COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. pharmacies to deliver AstraZeneca second doses starting Monday

Second doses of all vaccine types being booked next week

An alley in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C. (Google Maps)
Man sleeping in alley near parkade dies after being run over in Vancouver

The motorist who ran the 39-year-old over was attempting to enter the underground parking lot

Andreea Pirvu, 26, sat on a tripod for about four hours on Wednesday. Sgt. Elenore Sturko said Pirvu started getting drowsy from the heat, which is one reason why they chose not to extract. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
RCMP arrest seven, but six stayed locked in protest positions at Fairy Creek blockade

Obstacles change daily, slowing police enforcement

FILE – Commissioners Marion Buller (left) and Commissioner Michele Audette prepare the official copy of the report for presentation to the government during ceremonies marking the release of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women report in Gatineau June 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Indigenous advocates decry new MMIWG plan as ‘aspirational statements,’ not action

National action plan was released two years after the inquiry

According to a Civil Resolution Tribunal decision issued May 31, Robin McLean is to pay Xiangfei Kong $1,270 after his toilet overflowed into the condo directly below him July 20. (Unsplash)
B.C. man to pay for damages after toilet overflows into neighbours’ condo

Civil Resolution Tribunal rules Robin McLean must pay Xiangfei Kong $1,270 to cover the cost of water damage

Most Read