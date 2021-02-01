This diorama was hung in the Bryant home on Grant Road in the 1950s, highlighting the art of taxidermy. (Sooke Region Museum)

This diorama was hung in the Bryant home on Grant Road in the 1950s, highlighting the art of taxidermy. (Sooke Region Museum)

CURATOR’S CORNER: Weird and wonderful artifacts at the Sooke Region Museum

Some peculiar items have been donated over the year

Montana Stanley | Contributed

As we continue our inventory of the collections here at the Sooke Region Museum, we have encountered some peculiar donations which have come in over the years.

Taxidermy may have a taboo reputation in the region among some. However, when we hosted a taxidermy workshop last year, the interest was staggering. Many taxidermy examples exist in our collection, thanks to those who sought to preserve, study, or appreciate certain species.

READ: Fabled Sookesquatch lives in imaginations

A notable example is the pair of large “diorama” pictures hung in the Bryant home on Grant Road in the 1950s.

Each diorama features two taxidermy ptarmigans in a wooden frame. Centred behind the birds is an oval painted backdrop. What may not see at first is that the oval extends backward beyond the frame, providing room for the birds to be mounted.

The birds are mounted on a wooden strip running along the bottom of the oval “bulb” structure. With the birds being three-dimensional and the rest of the picture appearing to have a two-dimensional backdrop, the birds stand out and look quite lively.

Sam Whittaker, who was married to Christina Irvine, the first teacher at Sooke’s first school in 1870, made impressive work on the birds’ taxidermy. Gladys Shrapnel painted the backdrops depicting a dreamy sunset scene of a distant farmhouse with foliage or a forest in another. It is rumoured that Gladys was the daughter of the fellow who invented shrapnel, so the story goes.

A necklace made of human hair, which can be found in our dress display, is not an everyday accessory today, but it was all the rage in the Georgian era.

This hair jewelry piece came from Scotland to Canada circa 1800 to 1830 with the donor’s ancestors.

The jewelry was received by mail at the Sooke Region Museum the year it opened in 1977.

The necklace is made of blonde hair. Five strands are woven together to form a net-like open mesh tube with a thin brown cord inside to keep it from stretching. Two metal, possibly brass, bands divide the length of the necklace in thirds. A fastener is made up of the same metal. It is attached to an intricate three-part pendant, consisting of three wooden beads, one oval and two round. The beads are covered with hair, wound through a hole in the middle and back over the outside of the bead. A thin, delicate cord of braided hair fastens the two round beads to the oval one.

In our artifact storage, another intriguing artifact is a whale’s eardrum, found on a beach near Coal Creek (Kirby Creek) by W.J. Shannon in the 1930s. The artifact, made of dense, yellowed bone, is seashell-shaped, with a smooth texture inside and a rougher texture over the outside. Its length overall is approximately 12.7×8 cm wide and 7.2 cm high.

Our permanent galleries on the museum’s main floor are open Tuesdays to Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come and tour the displays and see what other intriguing artifacts you can find.

•••

Montana Stanley is the Sooke Region Museum’s collections and exhibits manager.

MuseumSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RON CAIN: Is breakfast the most important meal of the day?
Next story
SOOKE HISTORY: Remembering a remarkable life

Just Posted

Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)
New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Feb. 2 marks 13 years since the 24-year-old was murdered while showing a home in Greater Victoria

The Saanich and Victoria police departments have joined forces to create the Integrated Canine Service. (VicPD video)
Saanich, Victoria K9 units combine forces

New Integrated Canine Service to serve Saanich, Victoria, Esquimalt communities

A public health nurse administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Diane Sheldan at the Luther Court Society care home in Saanich, on Jan. 22, days before her 107th birthday. (Photo via Luther Court Society)
Saanich woman will mark 107th birthday days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Public health nurses administered first doses to all Luther Court Society care home residents

Dogs of Victoria. Top left, George stays cool. At top centre, Sam the Westie sits in the carved out stump of Beacon Hill Park. Top right is Sahara, a “tripawd,” on a section of beach along West Bay Marina, and bottom right is Stella, the unofficial mascot of Saanich emergency services. Bottom centre is Roxy atop Mount Wells and bottom left is Watson. (Photos from Oak Bay News Facebook page)
Molly is Oak Bay’s top dog name for 2020

All about Labradors and Labradoodles

The general growth of pickleball across North America has caused inevitable frictions with other sports and in the case of North Saanich, residents near the courts concerned about noise. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
North Saanich looks into locking up pickleball courts after hours

Neighbour concerned about noise coming from courts questions idea

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

(File)
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Police are on the lookout for two suspects

Former Sooke resident Connie Isherwood died on Jan. 26. Isherwood was 101. She was the oldest praticing lawyer at the time of her death. (File - Black Press Media)
SOOKE HISTORY: Remembering a remarkable life

Connie Isherwood was Canada’s oldest practicing lawyer

(New Westminster Police)
‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

A skier was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow north of Mount Apps in the southern end of the Comox Valley Sunday. Photo by Comox Valley Search and Rescue
Skier suffers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche

The woman was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow

This diorama was hung in the Bryant home on Grant Road in the 1950s, highlighting the art of taxidermy. (Sooke Region Museum)
CURATOR’S CORNER: Weird and wonderful artifacts at the Sooke Region Museum

Some peculiar items have been donated over the year

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

FILE – People wait for their food at a restaurant in Yaletown in downtown, Vancouver, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Over 1,500 COVID orders issued after workplace inspections: WorkSafeBC

That’s up from 300 orders in July

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

Most Read