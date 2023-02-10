Dahlia enthusiasts to share expertise at Sooke Garden Club meeting

In midsummer, they show their beauty, sprouting up from tubers and creating big, full flower heads, some the size of dinner plates. Dahlias are becoming increasingly sought after in a rainbow of colours, from deep magenta to bunny tail pink, butter yellow, and anywhere in between, sometimes making it hard to find at the garden shop.

Like many flowers, the dahlia symbolizes various things, and each colour carries meaning. A few references to colour are red, which conveys power and strength; white, a symbol of staying focused; pink and purple are associated with kindness and grace.

The Sooke Garden Club’s February meeting will feature two guest speakers from the Victoria Dahlia Society: Emily Erickson and Marguerite Casey-Wolnicki.

Erickson coordinates the Victoria Dahlia Society’s Learning Garden and is a certified dahlia judge. Dahlias have been her passion for the last 10 years, and she enjoys sharing what she has learned with others. The late uncle and grandfather of her husband were prize-winning dahlia growers in England, and she loves carrying on this family tradition.

As a Victoria Dahlia Society member, Casey-Wolnicki has been gardening for 30 years, experimenting with different growing techniques and passing on her knowledge.

Join the Sooke Garden Club on Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church if you are a member or would like to join. For more info, please go online to sookegardenclub.ca or email sookegc@gmail.com.

