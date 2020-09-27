Esquimalt wants to hear the public’s ideas around integrated resource management, for managing the Township’s various waste streams. (Black Press Media file photo)

Deadline looms to take Esquimalt’s waste stream survey

Township wants residents, business owners’ thoughts on integrated resource management

There’s still time for residents and business owners to participate in the Township of Esquimalt’s public survey on integrated resource management (IRM).

The township is assessing whether the use of a gasification plant is possible and of interest to the Esquimalt community. This plant would process municipal solid waste, kitchen scraps and yard/garden waste streams.

Esquimalt has hired consultants to prepare information regarding costs, feasibility and impacts to better help residents and business owners understand the full scope of the potential project.

The survey asks for opinions on taking an IRM approach to managing waste in Esquimalt. It’s available until Oct. 4 online at bit.ly/2RMA4t0.

RELATED STORY: CRD aims to reduce solid waste going to Hartland Landfill by a third by 2030

 

Environmentwaste disposal

