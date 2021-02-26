Dog owners walk along Fleming Beach on a sunny day (pre-COVID). (Black Press Media file photo)

Dog owners walk along Fleming Beach on a sunny day (pre-COVID). (Black Press Media file photo)

Deadline nears for licensing your dog in Esquimalt

Pet owners have until Feb. 28 to renew, purchase or transfer licences for 2021

Most dog owners are aware of the need to license their furry friends, but for newcomers to pet ownership, it’s important to note that all dogs over the age of four months kept in the Capital Regional District, including in Esquimalt, must be licensed as of Feb. 28.

This year the township has made it even easier to renew an Esquimalt dog licence, transfer it from another jurisdiction, or buy a dog’s first licence.

Besides the municipal hall in the heart of the town centre (1229 Esquimalt Rd.), new places to purchase 2021 licences in person include Shopper’s Drug Mart at 870 Esquimalt Rd. and Castle Building Centre at 220 Bay St.

ALSO READ: Plastic bag ban coming soon to Esquimalt

The municipal hall is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for licence payments, and arrangements can be made to pay in person outside these hours by calling 250-414-7100.

Pet owners can also purchase a licence at Victoria Animal Control Services, 564 David St. in Victoria, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Animal control officers also sell licences from their vans.

Fees are $30 for a sterilized or $40 for an unsterilized dog. Transfers from another jurisdiction are free. For more information, visit esquimalt.ca and search for dog licensing.

 

