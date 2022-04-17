District of Saanich hosting free community Earth Day event

Residents encouraged to bike to fun, interactive event April 23 at municipal hall

Earth Day celebrations are coming to Saanich municipal hall, offering residents a chance to experience a day of fun and education.

Guests who cycle to the April 23 event can register to win a variety of prizes, including a $1,000 gift certificate toward an e-bike from a local cycling shop.

Live music, interactive displays, a cycling obstacle course and skills challenge, an electric bike demonstration and more free activities will occur between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., all designed to show ways of helping create a greener planet.

In addition to Saanich departmental displays, many partner organizations will have interactive information booths at the festival site.

“The Earth Day Festival is a great way for us to highlight the vast cycling infrastructure in our community and encourage residents to explore our beautiful municipality,” Coun. Rebecca Mersereau, council’s chair for the active transportation committee, stated in a release. “The event encourages families to be active outdoors together, play games, and learn about how we can all take climate action.”

For more information, visit the News and Events page at saanich.ca.

ALSO READ: Saanich lays groundwork for more compact, greener communities

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichSaanich