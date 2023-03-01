Donations of cluttered items help relief efforts in Ukraine and Turkey

Compassionate Resource Warehouse packs every available inch of a shipping container filled with items specifically requested for people in need. (Contributed - Dell Wergeland)

What’s considered clutter in some corners could be a key component for relief efforts in Ukraine and Turkey.

After David Henan moved from Comox to Sooke, he realized he had some items he no longer had any use for.

“Many things were cluttering up the garage,” he said. “I read an article in the Sooke News Mirror a while back about donations to an organization that helps people all over the world. With the war in Ukraine and the earthquake in Turkey, I decided to see what was needed.”

Henan contacted Compassionate Resource Warehouse, a Victoria-based charity that collects, packages, and ships in-demand donated items to responsible charities and groups worldwide.

“I had a portable generator still in its crate and lots of metric tools they said they could use,” said the 89-year-old who moved to Sooke in January to be closer to his daughter. “When Andre from Compassionate Resource Warehouse came into the garage, I told him to take whatever they could use in addition to what I’d laid out. He was very helpful and happy to go through what I considered clutter.”

Although initially reluctant to share his story because he’s not one to look for accolades or seek attention, Henan agreed in the hope it would inspire others to look around their homes for items the organization could use.

Compassionate Resource Warehouse president Dell Wergeland asks people who want to donate to always call first to ensure there’s a need for what they want to donate.

“We only ship items that are specifically requested, but we’re always looking for good quality tools,” she said. “Manual labour works in every language. We’re currently waiting for a shipping date for a container to Ukraine and working on a load for Turkey.

“We can only do pick-ups on a case-by-case basis because we have limited resources as a volunteer organization. We really appreciate it when people can drop off donations at our warehouse.

For more information on the organization or donations, please call 250-381-4483 or visit crwarehouse.ca.



