Donors can double their contributions to Victoria hospitals mental health campaign

The final $200,000 needed to hit $1 million could be the easiest if donors pile on quick for the latest Victoria Hospitals Foundation campaign.

In less than four months, donors from across the province scrounged up $800,000 for the Equipped to Heal campaign to improve mental health and substance use services at Royal Jubilee Hospital.

The goal is to equip a newly opened unit in the Eric Martin Pavilion at Jubilee – increasing capacity by up to 35 per cent.

The foundation hit the $800,000 mark with a $250,000 donation by Douglas Hamilton in memory of his partner, Wilson S.C. Lai. Hamilton died a few days after making this significant gift, according to the hospitals foundation. However, he wanted to ensure it went toward a meaningful advancement in health care for the community and inspired others to join him in philanthropy.

That inspiration struck a note, as an anonymous family foundation stepped forward to challenge the community to complete this campaign. Starting Sept. 15, all gifts to Equipped to Heal up to a total of $100,000 will be matched.

Inspired by the dedicated care teams and the importance for mental health and substance use services, the family foundation is excited to complete this important campaign alongside our donors.

