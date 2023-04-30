Artist Tanya Bub and Breanne Beckette, senior manager of Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre, celebrate more than $10,000 raised through Bub’s sculpture show to support the BC SPCA site in Metchosin. (Courtesy Tanya Bub)

Driftwood wildlife raises more than $10K to help the real deal in Metchosin

Artist funds BC SPCA Wild ARC with Victoria showcase

Wildlife lingering on the streets of Victoria raised $10,945.44 to help sick, injured and orphaned animals.

Artist Tanya Bub showcased a series of her driftwood animal sculptures around Bastion Square and in the Gage Gallery to raise funds for the BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) in Metchosin.

Wild ARC, the only wildlife rehabilitation centre on south Vancouver Island, treated 2,459 wild animals last year. The Metchosin site is not open to public tours but does host a critter cam online at spca.bc.ca.

