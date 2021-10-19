Drop, cover, hold: Saanich emergency personnel gearing up for Great B.C. ShakeOut

The Saanich Fire Department is reminding residents of the Oct. 21 drill that encourages all B.C. residents to prepare for an earthquake. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Saanich Fire Department is hard at work to bring attention to earthquake and disaster preparedness leading up to the province-wide drill known as the Great British Columbia ShakeOut, coming to over one million residents at 10:21 a.m on Oct. 21.

Deputy Fire Chief Dan Wood reminds residents that being prepared is important because we never know when the big one could happen.

“It could put us out of touch and out of power for up to 72 hours, so ensuring you have access to essential supplies to keep yourself hydrated and fed until emergency services can get to you is important,” Wood said.

The District of Saanich is reminding residents to plan, prepare and participate in the ShakeOut drill so that when a disaster does happen, residents will know what to do. Whether at home or at work, residents are encouraged to have a plan and make a kit.

As part of the ShakeOut drill, Saanich residents in offices or at home are invited to practice ‘drop, cover and hold.’

Visit the emergency notification page on saanich.ca for more information.

